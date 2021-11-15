On the Market: A Quintessential Beach House on the Shores of Cape Cod

"Summer Wind" is the name and waterside fun is the game of this Colonial-style home overlooking the Nantucket Sound.

61 Shore Road, Harwich

Price: $5,950,000

Size: 4,192 square feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 6 full, 1 half

Step outside and close your eyes. Feel that autumn wind. Now imagine that same breeze, not instilling a chill in your bones, but cooling you off on a hot August day as you overlook the water. The appropriately named “Summer Wind” estate creates the perfect backdrop for this fantasy. On the market for the first time since it was built in the late eighties, this estate can accommodate multiple generations, bringing back the old-fashioned tradition of families spending summers together on the shore.

It’s easy to imagine gathering with your loved ones in warmer months to watch a waterfront sunrise from the composite back deck dock, which spans the length of the rear of the house. Or you can hold out until the afternoon, when the sun is at its most scorching, and head down to your own private sandy beach, which is situated at the edge of the rolling lawn seated in the back of this property. An outdoor shower prevents the tracking of sand inside. And even if you’re just spending the day inside, you’ll be afforded views of the Nantucket Sound from every room.

And you have plenty of rooms to choose from here. With six bedrooms, there’s abundant space for anyone who wants to bunk here. Within this number is a first-floor primary suite that has its own bathroom and access to the deck. The floor plan of this home also includes an expansive living room with a fireplace, roomy enough to gather everyone for a game night, while an eat-in kitchen provides space for smaller meals or a quick breakfast. For fancier occasions, there’s a formal dining room. And you’ll appreciate the sleek white design throughout all the hardwood floored rooms of this home, adding a bit of a modern beach house flair to this traditional Colonial that could be the site of summer reunions for years to come.

