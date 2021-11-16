Three Whimsical Mood Boards to Help You Start Your Playroom Project

Carve out a space just for the kiddos with playroom ideas from these three mood boards, curated by local designers.

Ode to the Outdoors

Interior designer Diane McCafferty found her muse in landscapes, envisioning a nature-themed playroom with hints of white oak and brass set against a bird-dotted wallcovering.

1 Scandinavian Surface “Pattern Jay” wallcovering, Photowall.

2 Rift-white-oak sample, Herrick & White.

3 + 4 + 7 “Eco Transparent” birch-plywood samples, all Koskisen Group.

5 “Samorjai” cotton-viscose textile, Castel.

6 Wooden sea otter, ICA.

8 “Arizona” cotton-polyester textile, Designers Guild.

9 Sport-Fleck rubber flooring sample, Amarco Products.

10 “Citrona” paint sample, Farrow & Ball.

11 “Lorient” polyolefin-viscose textile, Castel.

12 Climbing rope, REI.

13 Brass lighting-finish sample, RH.

14 Corian quartz sample, Cumar.

15 “Katita” wind-up toy, ICA.

16 “Breeze Stripe” polypropylene textile, Osborne & Little.

Room to Grow

For a tot-friendly space that could easily morph into a hangout for older kids, Twelve Chairs principals Roisin Giese and Miggy Mason built their colorful tableau around a plush lambswool fabric from Kathryn M Ireland.

1 Flower, Clark Farm.

2 Jennifer Shorto “Simoun” linen textile, Charles Spada.

3 Stuka Puka “Solar System” wooden puzzle piece, CouCou.

4 “Dalbeattie” lambswool textile, Kathryn M Ireland.

5 + 6 Katie Ridder “Menagerie” wallcovering and Holland & Sherry “Lucido” leather textile, both Studio 534.

7 Burlwood frame, Around the Corner.

8 Fermoie “Abbey Stripe” cotton-linen textile, Charles Spada.

9 Liberty puzzle pieces, stylist’s own.

10 Lisa Fine Textiles “Tika” linen textile, Studio 534.

11 Horizons “Tranquility” woven shade sample, Makkas Drapery Workroom.

12 Lundy’s Company “Antique Brass” finish sample, Makkas Drapery Workroom.

13 Original Style “Carnation Pink” ceramic tile, Tempest Tileworks.

14 Christopher Farr “Wanderer” linen-wool textile, Studio 534.

15 Guy Goodfellow Collection “Olive Sacking” cotton textile, John Rosselli & Associates. 16 Splint-reed basket sample, Color Basket Studio. 17 “St. Martin” jute rug, Sisalcarpet.com.

Time for Adventure

Creating a place for “little wanderers” was the top priority for interior designer Lisa Miao, who called on soft leather pulls, tactile trims, and green accents for her forest-inspired scheme.

1 Élitis “Continent” polyester-cotton textile, Studio 534.

2 “Beckett” leather finger pull with brass accents, Rejuvenation.

3 Andrew Martin “Nevada” polyester-cotton textile, Kravet.

4 Lee Jofa “Bongol Print” linen-cotton textile, Kravet.

5 “Grigio Argento” glass sample, Chelsea Glass

6 “Satin Warm Charcoal” metal finish sample, Blainey North Collection.

7 “Magic” crayons, ICA.

8 Ferrick Mason “Good Fortune Grand Scale” linen, Studio 534.

9 “Copse” porcelain tile, TileBar.

10 Brunschwig & Fils “Claude” viscose tassel-fringe trim, Kravet.

11 Matching-game piece, the Concord Toy Box.

12 “Gilver” powder-coated finish sample, Lundy’s Company.

13 “Condado” wool carpet, Stark.

14 Pavoni “Alveare” suede-leather textile, the Romo Group.

15 + 16 “Green Smoke” and “Duck Green” paint samples, both Farrow & Ball.

17 Pavoni “Vitellina Pelo” cowhide textile, the Romo Group.