On the Market: A Westhampton Estate with a Dramatic Sunken Living Room

You'll get private country living thanks to this 57-acre property with a barn, paddock, and a long driveway setting you back from the road.

10 Blueberry Hills Road, Westhampton

Price: $2,750,000

Size: 6,900 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 partial

Driving down Blueberry Hills Road in Westhampton, you might notice a driveway so long that you can’t see the home at the end of it. Intrigued? Head down this winding stretch to find 10 Blueberry Hills Road, an impressive 57-acre estate. This contemporary home not only comes with a well-equipped main house, but a barn, paddock, and riding ring for any four-legged friends you might want to come to live out here with you. And even if you’re not a former horse girl or an equine fan, you will surely be charmed by everything else this home has to offer.

This custom-designed piece of property is filled with original touches, with no details going overlooked. According to the listing agent, a contractor was brought in from South Carolina to construct portions of this home and hand hewn hickory flooring was purchased for the hardwoods throughout the house. But the true pièce de résistance is the sunken two-story living room. This space has a fireplace flanked by massive windows that offer stunning views of the surrounding landscape of western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut.

Adding to this sense of luxury are the state-of-the art kitchen and accompanying dining room. Also on the first floor is the primary bedroom suite, complete with a double-sided fireplace so you get to enjoy the warmth of some hearty flames from both the bedroom and bathroom. This suite also comes with a dressing room with built-ins and special access to the laundry room so you can throw your dirty clothes right into the washer from here. Adding to this home’s sense of utility are the home gym, game room, and movie theater. While you’re a mere 15 minutes away from downtown Northampton, you really have everything you need under this roof.

Outside on the sprawling grounds of this home are a number of features to enable you to enjoy the great outdoors. There’s an in-ground pool and a hot tub on the deck just outside the primary bathroom suite. And of course, there’s plenty of space to let your horses roam thanks to the paddock and riding ring, making this estate the epitome of private, quiet country living.

