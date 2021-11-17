On the Market: A Four-Season Home Overlooking the Atlantic in ‘Sconset

This four-season Nantucket home puts you within arm's reach of the beach and the island's famous Sankaty Head Lighthouse.

98 Baxter Rd, Nantucket

Price: $2,465,000

Size: 1,505 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full

When you think of Nantucket, you probably picture the muted tones of hydrangeas, secluded sandy beaches, and of course, the Sankaty Head Lighthouse, which serves as the backdrop of many portraits throughout the year. Now this iconic red and white structure and the island’s gorgeous beaches can serve as the background of your life in this shingled ranch in the heart of ‘Sconset. Live the quintessential island life here near the neighborhood’s best-loved spots, including the Sankaty Head Golf Club and ‘Sconset Market. And of course, the lighthouse and the water aren’t too far away, offering stunning ocean sunrise views, reminding you why life on the beach is so good.

While Nantucket serves as a summer spot for many, you’ll be able to enjoy coastal living year-round here. This single-family home is ready for all four seasons, come rain, shine, or snow. And a 2020 renovation and the option to purchase it fully furnished make it ripe for move-in for its next owner. The new inhabitant of this place will enjoy a light-filled kitchen with all the best modern features, including stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar where you can enjoy a quick meal. Thanks to the open floor plan, the kitchen flows seamlessly into a more formal dining space, which in turn opens up to the living room, where large picture windows showcase the light from the daily sunrise. This, combined with cathedral ceilings and the wide pine flooring beneath your feet, contribute to the feeling of an open, bright space, even as we approach the shortest days of the year.

And when the sun begins to stay out longer and that nip in the air goes from chilly to warm, you have room to enjoy the warmer weather. In addition to three bedrooms (one of which comes with ocean views), this house also comes with a delightful front porch that not only overlooks an expansive grassy front yard, but the Atlantic Ocean beyond it. Sit here and you’ll learn the island’s greatest secret: The best time to be on Nantucket is all the time. You just need a house like this to enjoy it.

For more information, contact J. Brent Tartamella and Erin Wilson, Fisher Real Estate, fishernantucket.com.

