10 Elegant Cocktail Glasses for Holiday Entertaining

Toast to health and happiness this season with these booze-ready beauts.

Photo by Toan Trinh / Styling by Gabrielle Vu

1 Niels Datema for Serax “Copper Chemistry” glass, $26, Lekker Home.

2 “Benson” martini glass, $80, Simon Pearce.

3 R+D.Lab “Luisa” chalice, $164 for set of two, Lekker Home.

4 Ichendorf “Liberta” glass, $24, December Thieves Next Door.

5 “Georgian” sherry glass, $7, the Boston Shaker.

6 Tapio Wirkkala for Iittala “Ultima Thule” old-fashioned glass, $55 for set of two, Didriks.

7 Recycled margarita glass, $18, Greentail Table.

8 Tritan-crystal coupe glass, $12, Monroe.

9 Match pewter-and-crystal double-old-fashioned glass, $84, Weston Table.

10 Jan Johansson for Orrefors “Street” cognac glass, $100 for set of two, Didriks.

Additional prop Eva Solo stoneware serving dish, $28, Didriks.

Read More About:

Trending

  1. On the Market: A Charming 1930s Bungalow in Newburyport

  2. Best of Boston Home 2022: Our Guide to the Region's Top Home Experts

  3. On the Market: A Quintessential Beach House on the Shores of Cape Cod

  4. On the Market: A Four-Season Home Overlooking the Atlantic in 'Sconset

  5. On the Market: A Renovated Fire Station in Provincetown

  6. On the Market: A Four-Season Mountainside Retreat in Vermont

  7. This Chic Natick Hangout Space Was Once a Horse Barn