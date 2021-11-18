10 Elegant Cocktail Glasses for Holiday Entertaining
Toast to health and happiness this season with these booze-ready beauts.
1 Niels Datema for Serax “Copper Chemistry” glass, $26, Lekker Home.
2 “Benson” martini glass, $80, Simon Pearce.
3 R+D.Lab “Luisa” chalice, $164 for set of two, Lekker Home.
4 Ichendorf “Liberta” glass, $24, December Thieves Next Door.
5 “Georgian” sherry glass, $7, the Boston Shaker.
6 Tapio Wirkkala for Iittala “Ultima Thule” old-fashioned glass, $55 for set of two, Didriks.
7 Recycled margarita glass, $18, Greentail Table.
8 Tritan-crystal coupe glass, $12, Monroe.
9 Match pewter-and-crystal double-old-fashioned glass, $84, Weston Table.
10 Jan Johansson for Orrefors “Street” cognac glass, $100 for set of two, Didriks.
Additional prop Eva Solo stoneware serving dish, $28, Didriks.