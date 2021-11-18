On the Market: A Church Bell Tower Turned Stunning South End Condo

Once an 1870s church, the architects of this home transformed it into a beautiful living space with glass walls overlooking the city skyline.

140 Shawmut Ave., Unit 8B, South End

Price: $4,975,000

Size: 2,589 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 partial

If you’re a child of the nineties, chances are you remember the classic Disney animated film The Hunchback of Notre Dame. It was a slightly more kid-friendly version of the Victor Hugo classic, focusing on the escapades of Quasimodo, the bell-ringer who lived in the belfry of Notre Dame. Sure, he had it a little rough (raised by a cruel father figure, constantly judged for his appearance, was banned from leaving his room), but you have to admit, his setup living in a little tower high above the city in a gorgeous church was pretty nice. Now you can enjoy the same luxury without the name-calling and confinement, and within the city of Boston in this gorgeous South End penthouse.

This unit is located in The Lucas, a 33-unit luxury building that used to be the German Trinity Church, but was transformed into condos in 2017. However, the building retained its original 1870s facade. The result is a stunning brick structure that has gothic arches and steeples on the outside, but modern living within its walls. There’s direct elevator access to this penthouse unit, which was custom-built by the current owners, who purchased the place while it was still under construction. Under their watchful eye, the space transformed into a stylish mid-rise style unit with curtain walls of glass that offer views of the surrounding South End neighborhood and the buildings of Back Bay (not quite like the skylines of Paris, but it’ll do).

But most stunning of all about this unit is not the windows or the 1,000 feet of outdoor space including a roof terrace. The most unbelievable feature of this already fabulous condo is the “belfry room.” The architects of this home shaped the former bell tower of the church into a glamorous living space, complete with six Gothic arched windows that you frankly won’t find in many other city homes. Add the concierge service, gym, pet spa, and parking spaces that come with the building, and you’ll be living the high life Quasimodo only could have dreamed of thanks to this amazing apartment.

