Five Art and Design Books for Your Winter Reading List

Behind the lens with celebrity photographer Terry O’Neill, the power of color, and auto amore.

Automania, edited by Juliet Kinchin

Car culture, history, and style all play a part in this visual ride, published by the Museum of Modern Art. Sure to rev any car enthusiast’s engine, the book showcases the many ways that vehicles—from novelties of the wealthy to modes of transportation for the masses—served as muses for designers, artists, and architects throughout the 20th century.

Out 8/3/21, $30, the Museum of Modern Art.

Vivid: Style in Colour, by Julia Green and Armelle Habib

An integral part of design and our daily lives, color animates our surroundings and provides endless fodder for our homes and offices. This vibrant tome takes a look at eight hues and some unique ways they’re used in interiors, complete with gorgeous images from photographer Armelle Habib, interviews with color experts, short essays, and application tips.

Out 8/10/21, $40, Hardie Grant Books.

A Room of Her Own: Inside the Homes and Lives of Creative Women, by Robyn Lea

In A Room of Her Own, author Robyn Lea explores the personal and professional spaces of 20 female creatives with a focus on how their lives and design sensibilities influence their artistry. Whether it’s Italian fashion designer Marta Ferri’s historical Milan apartment or curator Alice Stori Liechtenstein’s Austrian castle in the country, this peek into their private worlds proves to be illuminating and inspiring.

Out 6/8/21, $45, Thames & Hudson.

Evergreen Architecture: Overgrown Buildings and Greener Living, by Gestalten

As the climate crisis intensifies, the desire to build sustainably is more urgent than ever before. This title delves into the ways architects literally go green by enhancing their designs with all manner of flora, featured on roofs and balconies, inside courtyards, and on living walls. It also includes firsthand insights on buildings involved in the movement—both residential and commercial, urban and rural—and their potential for longevity.

Out 6/20/21, $60, Gestalten.

Terry O’Neill: Every Picture Tells a Story, by Terry O’Neill

With subjects ranging from Bruce Springsteen to Faye Dunaway, photographer Terry O’Neill has shot some of the most iconic celebrity portraits of the past 60 years. In this updated edition, O’Neill draws from the exclusive, intimate access he’s enjoyed during his career to tell the stories behind them with 32 new pages defining each face, place, and time period he captured.

Out 7/31/21, $45, ACC Art Books.