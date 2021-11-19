On the Market: A Marblehead Bungalow with a Original Stained Glass Windows

This charming 1940s beauty delivers a certain panache with its wood carvings, fine ironwork, and fancy home elevator.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

41 Pleasant St., Marblehead

Price: $849,000

Size: 1,642 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial

After World War II, soldiers returning from their service needed homes, and fast. The result was a lot of quickly made, purely functional houses that sometimes lacked style and flair. But not this post-war bungalow. Located in the heart of old town Marblehead, this fabulous 1947 build oozes charm. It’s impossible to miss it just walking by, thanks to its unique textured wood exterior, its cheery red front door, and the downright adorable pocket garden in the backyard and the newly laid brick patio out front. And that’s only on the outside.

Step right through the cherry-toned front door and into a classic era of home design. The details of this home represent a time when home design meant a little more than just modern farmhouse touches (though you’ll find some of those here in the beamed ceilings, because most trends usually do come back in style after a little time). You will be wowed by the restored ironwork on the family room chandelier, the wood carvings, the spiral staircase, and best of all, the original stained glass windows that add a vibrant splash of color to the house.

But as lovely as this home is in its antique touches, it’s also ready for modern living. It’s undergone extensive renovations over the years and now has a number of new features, including updated healing and cooling systems, new electric and plumbing, and a newly lined chimney so it’s winter fire ready. The bathrooms have been remodeled and now dazzle with sconce lighting and tiled showers. The kitchen has gotten the same makeover treatment, and the next chef to take its helm will enjoy upgraded cabinets, hardwood floors, a handy peninsula, and a fine cooking range. To top it all off, you also have an elevator here ready to whisk you to the second floor, adding just the perfect touch of drama to this dashing home.

For more information, contact Kathleen Murphy, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, gibsonsothebysrealty.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.