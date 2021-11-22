On the Market: A Boxy and Sleek Condo That Produces All Its Own Energy

This new build in South Boston offers plenty of space for entertaining and a unique home layout.

6 Kemble Place, South Boston

Price: $1,500,000

Size: 1,580 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial

There’s no time like the present, they say, and for some, that applies to home style. If having a home that’s up-to-the-minute in its design is important to you, look no further than City Point, where you’ll find this freshly custom-built detached single family home. This one-of-a-kind home is all sharp corners and sleek edges, its rectangular design standing out against the typical triple-deckers of Southie. And you’ll find it’s just as modern on the inside, primed for both entertaining and energy efficiency.

This home’s floor plan is just as unusual as its exterior design. The first floor actually hosts a bedroom and full bathroom. This allows the lucky occupant to stroll from their bedroom right to the fully fenced-in, Pregra platinum artificial turf backyard. As the weather cools (and time spent in the Great Outdoors becomes less appealing), you can enjoy the same outdoor living feel from the garage. This space is fully heated and insulated, making it great for calls and entertaining alike.

In a continued twist on your typical home layout, the kitchen is on the second story of this home. Cooking connoisseurs will delight in the Italian Arrital cabinetry and Miele induction stove and convection oven in this space. The open layout of this floor also accommodates a living space with double-wide doors that open up to a covered balcony that offers more outdoor living space and possibilities for entertaining. A custom-built spiral staircase from the balcony offers additional access to the backyard.

On the next level is a primary bedroom suite, equipped with its own Morso wood-burning stove, adding an antique touch to this otherwise entirely electric home. But don’t worry about sky high bills: This solar-paneled home produces all of its own energy, so everything’s already paid in full. Between that and the location (near the Neponset River waterfront, Pleasure Bay, and Independence Park), who could ask for more?

For more information, contact Christina Guibas, Coldwell Banker Realty – Arlington, coldwellbankerhomes.com.

