On the Market: A Beacon Hill Brownstone by Boston Common

34.5 Beacon St., #1, Beacon Hill

Price: $3,795,000

Size: 2,620 square feet

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 3 full Imagine: A brownstone in Beacon Hill with all the style of a mid-rise condo and building amenities that could rival those of any luxury complex in cities both near and far. You don’t have to imagine it, though. The Tudor, a concierge building in this premier neighborhood, has a spot up for grabs that will allow you to live a life of convenience and glamour. This building at the corner of Beacon and Joy streets offers more than just proximity and views of Boston Common, but a slew of services that only further sweeten the deal. We’re talking snow removal, valet parking, package service, and access to a concierge, all in a building that offers intimacy in the most bustling parts of the city.

This particular unit offers an extra degree of seclusion thanks to its private entrance, tucked off an exclusive patio where the next owners of this place can sneak away if they don’t feel like going out to the Common to enjoy the great outdoors. Through the private entrance, you’ll be welcomed into this two-bedroom condo by a lovely foyer. A cozy family room and elegant living room both invite you to curl up and relax by the gas fireplace or the bay windows, which welcome in the sun coming from the south. A chef’s kitchen comes equipped with a full array of appliances, with plenty of space to dine in, and a stately study rounds out the common areas of this home.

Two bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms serve as retreats within this condo. The primary bedroom suite comes with not one, but two walk-in closets and a spa-like bathroom to die for thanks to its soaking tub next to an oversized shower. The guest bedroom suite offers plenty of space and seclusion, thanks to its size and room en-suite bathroom. Need another bedroom space when extra guests roll around for the holidays? The office in this home is equipped with a custom Murphy bed. It’s just one of the many design details—along with the kitchen’s coffered ceilings and the millwork throughout the home—that make this space something truly special.