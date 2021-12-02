On the Market: A Rare Penthouse Unit on the Waterfront

This two-bedroom condo brings the drama with two balconies, a spiral staircase, and a loft-like second floor.

43 Commercial Wharf #8, Waterfront

Price: $2,100,000

Size: 1,700 square feet

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2 full

A little bit of drama isn’t such a bad thing when it comes to home design. Who can say no to striking features like the spiral staircase and lofted balcony found in this penthouse condo at Commercial Wharf East? This two-bedroom unit takes up an entire floor by itself. Among the 1,700 square feet of living space here, you’ll find luxury touches at every turn, elevating the lifestyle of this home to the next level.

This condo opens up to an open-concept floor plan on the main level. With plenty of space for entertaining, tall vaulted ceilings and white washed brick and beam make the area feel even more spacious—never fret about guests feeling overcrowded here. In the space, you’ll find a chef’s kitchen with top-notch Sub-Zero and Wold appliances nestled among the granite countertops. A breakfast nook carves out the perfect space for meals as does the adjacent dining room, and a spacious living area breaks up the kitchen from the dining room. Here, a long, ventless fireplace serves as a centerpiece for entertaining.

Up the floating spiral staircase from here is a lofted landing that allows you a full view of the floor below. Additional outdoor balconies on either end of this unit allow for sunshine any time of day, as well as dramatic views of the city and harbor below. There’s two bedrooms on the second floor as well, including a primary suite with its own bathroom and walk-in closet.

In a prime spot on the waterfront, this home provides easy access to whatever you might want to do, from the fine dining options of the North End, to the shopping and theater of Downtown Crossing, to the offices of the Financial District. Planning to hoof it to all of those spots? Stay fit with workouts at nearby Columbus Park.

