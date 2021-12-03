On the Market: A Tudor-Style Home in Moss Hill with an Outdoor Fireplace

A screened-in porch and well-equipped wooden patio allow you to enjoy the luscious gardens of this charming home year-round.

33 Hillcroft Road, Jamaica Plain

Price: $1,595,000

Size: 2,000 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial

In only a few days on the market, this Tudor-style Moss Hill home has seen a ton of action, according to its realtor. And it makes sense: if the charming brick exterior of this custom-built home isn’t enough to have you scrambling for your checkbook, just take a stroll around the grounds and the interior. With outdoor living space and room to sprawl out inside, this single-family home is a rare find on the Boston market.

Built in the 1940s, this home has been updated to modern living standards from its new Marvin windows to the chef’s kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances. Subzero, Wolfe, and Grohe fixtures adorn this hardwood-floored kitchen, which flows into a formal dining room with custom woodwork. Rounding out the ground floor is a spacious living room filled with sun, thanks to the plentiful windows lining the walls. A finely detailed fireplace in between built-in cabinets here illustrates just how much went into the design work of this home. For further space for leisure, head downstairs, where a finished lower level holds a full bathroom and a den with a fireplace. There’s wine storage down here as well, making it easy for you to grab a glass to enjoy by a roaring fire.

A curved staircase on the main level will grant you access to the home’s upper level, where you’ll find three bedrooms, including a primary suite with its own luxurious bathrooms. Hardwood floors also line the rooms here, complementing the mahogany features and stylish lighting fixtures, which you’ll notice throughout the home. From each bedroom, you’ll enjoy views of the surrounding grounds. The new owners here will get the benefit of a lush hillside garden in their own backyard, enclosed by a stone wall. A screen porch and beautiful wooden patio with an outdoor fireplace, accessible from the dining room, allow you to make use of this magical space year-round. If you’re enticed by this, you’d better act fast: this home is only accepting offers until Dec. 7.

For more information, contact Bunny Cecchetto, Focus Real Estate, focusre.com.

