On the Market: An Eco-Friendly Farmhouse Converted from an Old Barn

This New Hampshire house was once a post-and-beam barn. Today, it's a smart home capable of producing all its own energy.

4 Scarlett Lane, Rollinsford, NH

Price: $1,290,000

Size: 4,581 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial

The charm of an old barn meets present day luxury in this New Hampshire retreat. The so-called “Great Barn at Victoria Point” was converted from a historic post-and-beam barn into a eco-friendly smart home that’s capable of producing all of its own energy—all while still sporting appealing vintage touches. Here, you’ll get a taste of the old-fashioned in the hand hewn exposed beams that dot the home’s common areas, but with 21st century conveniences like Energy Star appliances and central air conditioning.

Even the street itself is brand new: the Victoria Point neighborhood where this house is found is a brand new development done by the Portsmouth-based Lorax Sustainable Development. This particular home was custom-designed by Lorax Sustainable Development founder, Michael Brigham, who even named the street it’s found on (Scarlett Lane in honor of his daughter).

This multi-level home comes with three bedrooms, with the primary suite taking up the entire third level, meaning the lucky owners here get a whole floor to themselves. That means there’s plenty of storage space, with both a walk-in and linen closet, plus a bathroom with a double vanity. On the first floor, you’ll find an open concept space made for entertaining. A dramatic, three-story great room off the kitchen and dining area boasts exposed beams and a stone fireplace for gathering around on chilly winter days. A multi-story wall of glass overlooking a rolling backyard with a stone patio also offers glimpses to the nearby Salmon Falls River; this will not only wow guests, but also offers a taste of the natural landscape around you.

But don’t worry about feeling too isolated here: located just 20 minutes from Portsmouth and an hour from Boston, you also get the seclusion of the New Hampshire nature in this home while also being close enough to major hubs that visitors can get to your place easily. And being near major roadways and the New Hampshire and Maine coastlines means it’s easy enough to plan a coastal getaway or a night out on the town while still enjoying the luxurious privacy of this chic home at the end of the night.

