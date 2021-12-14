Real Estate Showdown: A Rural Home in Berlin vs. a Roslindale Single-Family

It's amazing what a few miles will do to the market. This month, we compare a spacious house in central Massachusetts with a renovated abode on the edge of the city.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

Drone Photography (Berlin); Kelly Davidson (Roslindale)

17 Larkin Road, Berlin Sale Price: $1,050,000 62 Durnell Avenue, Roslindale

$1,100,000

28

4,457 square feet

4

4.5 Asking Price

Days on Market

Size

Bedrooms

Bathrooms $955,000

6

2,227 square feet

4

2.5

Come wintertime, it’s hard to beat the coziness of a seat by the fire. And the lucky new owners of this Berlin beauty will no doubt savor plenty of snowy days snuggled up next to their hearth, situated in a double-height family room. If that isn’t toasty enough, they can enjoy the first-floor spa outfitted with a hot tub, not to mention a nearly 6-acre yard complete with a fire pit (and a sizable putting green, for warmer months).

Back in Boston, these Roslindale residents will surely be putting their double-sided fireplace, set between the living and dining areas, to good use this season. They’ll also feel the warmth while cooking in the upscale kitchen, which features a double oven, a pot filler, and a quartz-topped breakfast bar. And here’s some evidence that demand for urban real estate is finally heating back up: The city slickers paid $95,000 over asking price to get their hands on this renovated home, while their suburban counterparts paid $50,000 less.