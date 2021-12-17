On the Market: A Newly Converted Industrial Condo in Fort Point

You can be the first owner of this trendy brick-and-beam mid-rise unit.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

49 Melcher St., #206, Fort Point

Price: $799,000

Size: 844 square feet

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

In a neighborhood like Fort Point, it’s hard to think of anything as really “new.” After all, the neighborhood’s name dates back to the fort that stood there during the Colonial era. And Boston as a whole is not exactly known for having the freshest housing stock. But this Melcher Street building—though built in 1916—has been freshly updated as a residential space, offering you the opportunity to be the first owner of this trendy brick-and-beam mid-rise-style condo.

The open-concept one-bedroom unit offers a spacious feel with an industrial touch. Here you’ll find exposed brick walls, factory-sized windows, and ceilings over 12-feet tall, many of which are original to the building. The layout and design combined allow ample natural light to flood into the combined living and dining space. The kitchen, which is equipped with dark wooden cabinets and brand new appliances including a range and dishwasher, overlooks the living room.

This condo’s single bedroom offers the same style so you can be awoken each morning by sunlight peeking through the oversized windows. To meet the rest of your daily needs, you’ll also find ample closet space, room for a desk, and a washer/dryer unit here. And while this may not be the most spacious house on the block (though typical for what you’ll find in this part of the city), what you lack in this brick building you can find in other parts of the neighborhood. And South Station is just a five-minute walk away, so you can easily get to the T, the commuter rail, and Amtrak trains, so bustling hubs elsewhere in Boston and beyond are all yours for the visiting.

For more information, contact The Sarkis Team, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, elliman.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.