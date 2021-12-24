On the Market: A Coastal New Hampshire Getaway with an Elevator

2 Dancer’s Image Lane, North Hampton, NH

Price: $12,500,000

Size: 9,443 square feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 9

Quintessential New England bliss awaits you in this New Hampshire home. Located right on the coast in North Hampton, this classic single-family residence was crafted by a well-known local builder with a reputation for attention to detail. But with over 20 rooms, this home is hardly your humble Colonial. Enjoy the charm and finely thought out details, but with the benefit an elevator to whisk you through the three stories of this multifaceted home.

Within the many, many rooms in this house, you’ll find six bedrooms, including a primary suite on the first floor. A kitchen on the same floor with an island has a walk-in pantry, dishwasher, wine cooler, and gas range. There’s also both a dining room and a breakfast nook, so you have options when it comes time to enjoy your meal. The additional rooms can serve multiple functions: There’s a hookup for a home theater, several stone fireplaces that would serve well in a study (and two of which are two stories high), plus plenty of space for a home office.

Throughout these many rooms, you’ll also find natural woodwork, cathedral ceilings, dark stained hand-planed walnut floors, and elaborate painted and mahogany paneling. The fireplaces are framed by vintage wooden mantels and are connected to clay chimneys. The exterior of this shingle-style home sports cedar shakes, a wood shingle roof, and interesting roof lines and eaves. Wander the outside and find a matching shingle-style carriage house with a three car garage. There, you can also see ocean views, river frontage, and the abutting conservation land. Want more space? There’s an offer to buy the nearby properties with this home as well, so you can enjoy an even further expanse of lush landscapes and luxury.