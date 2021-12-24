On the Market: A North End Penthouse with a Private Terrace

Marble fireplaces, well-appointed wood accents, and exposed brick fill this three-floor condo with historical charm.

100 Fulton St., #5W, North End

Price: $2,495,000

Size: 2,708 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

In the North End, you’re hard pressed to find a space that reaches the 1,000-square-foot mark. What’s exponentially more difficult is finding one that exceeds that criteria nearly three times over. But this Fulton Court penthouse does just that. Even with its surprisingly sprawling floor plan (2,708 square feet, to be exact), the triplex condo retains all the historical charm the waterfront neighborhood is known for. Exposed brick walls? Nearly every room has them. Rich wood accents and exposed beams? There’s timeless detailing to spare. It’s everything you expect in a circa 1890s building and then some.

On the main floor you’ll find the primary suite, equipped with a walk-in closet, en-suite marble bath, and a sitting area with an old-world library feel—roaring fireplace included. If you’re working from home, the guest bedroom can double as a den or an office, complete with a private balcony ideal for sipping your Monday morning espresso. A three-tier switchback staircase winds through the condo’s center, leading to a second bedroom with two walk-in closets, and a well-appointed dining room that’s just begging to host a holiday feast. Of course, you’ll cook this meal in the gleaming galley kitchen, which offers a modern reprieve from the rustic space.

Last but not least is the top floor, which arguably boasts the home’s pezzo forte (or pièce de résistance, if you prefer French to Italian—in which case, this home in Boston’s Little Italy might not be for you). It’s a family room with an ornate fireplace, a wet bar, double French doors, and a 25-foot private terrace with unobstructed skyline views. Although if you ask us, the real selling point is the two (yes, two) indoor, deeded parking spaces. There’ll be no seemingly endless searches for spots or unfortunate street cleaning towing for you.

