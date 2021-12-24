On the Market: A Christmas Tree Farm in Sherborn

This self-sustaining family farm offers acres of trails and orchards within the suburbs of Boston.

68 Maple St., Sherborn

Price: $2,285,000

Size: 5,287 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 partial

Are you one of those people who waits to get their Christmas tree until December 23 every year? And then promises next year you’ll start decorating sooner only for it never to happen? Well, next year could actually be your year if you buy this one-of-a-kind farm with over 3,000 Christmas trees.

Evergreens aren’t the only thing Brook Pond Wood Meadow Farm has to offer. This Sherborn estate’s current owner, Harley Kaplan, says this farm is the “most unique” in Massachusetts. And he may be right: This 17-acre property comes with thousands of Christmas trees, an orchard, horse stalls, and four buildings that offer a total of 9,660 square feet of living space. The four-bedroom main house comes with a sun room, a home office, and plenty of charming features, including cathedral ceilings and a wood-burning stove.

The farm itself is self-sustaining—only some cutting and pruning required, Kaplan says. Throughout the grounds, which stretch an entire block, you’ll find running, biking, hiking, snowshoeing, and cross country skiing trails. Between that and the conservation land bordering the property, you can wander for hours without encountering another soul. But at the same time, you’re still within commuting distance of Boston for whenever you decide you need a bit of human company.

Kaplan is only the second owner of the property in 85 years, with the first being a pair of doctors from Natick who owned the place as their summer home. Having completely redesigned the space on his own and raised his family here, he’s picky about who will own it next. Kaplan says he’s already turned down five offers (including several from developers) on this one-of-a-kind estate to make sure it ends up in the right hands.

“I’m really looking for the right person to buy the house,” he says. “It’s that unique. Right now in the pandemic, there’s nowhere else in the world you want to be.”

