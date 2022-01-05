On the Market: A Condo Converted from a Schoolhouse in Mission Hill

The largest unit in this former schoolhouse-turned-residential building is currently on sale for just under $1 million.

841 Park St., #306, Mission Hill

Price: $998,000

Size: 1,775 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2 full

Think back to your primary school days: You probably remember fluorescent lighting, flimsy tiled ceilings, and probably some questionable color schemes throughout the linoleum floors, cinder block painted walls, and broken down lockers. Now take that idea and flip it on its head. Originally built as a school, the condos in the Bulfinch Condominiums in Mission Hill (named after famed colonial architect Charles Bulfinch, who designed the Massachusetts state house and the United State Capitol building, according to the realtor) now boast 12-foot high ceilings, open layouts, exposed brick, and huge windows, making the best of the structure’s original design.

Intrigued yet? If so, you’re in luck, because the largest unit in this converted building is currently for sale. Within this four-bedroom condo, you’ll enjoy 14 oversized windows that shed light on the 1,800 square foot open floor plan throughout this home. Among the four bedrooms, there’s a primary suite with a huge walk-in closet and a renovated full bathroom with a makeup vanity. Of the three remaining bedrooms, one sports a similar walk-in closet and another has a fireplace, making them great for use as not just a room to rest, but an office, nursery, or other type of bonus space.

In addition to the four bedrooms, you’ll get central air conditioning, two laundry machines, two parking spaces, and a private balcony with this home. And no linoleum floors and bad lighting here: In the open kitchen/living space, you’ll instead find hardwood floors, another fireplace, and stylish track lighting. And there’s no cafeteria either—just a kitchen with a large island that you can use to make up meals better than you ever had at school.

