On the Market: A Contemporary Single-Family Home in Charlestown

You've got your own backyard and deck to enjoy in the summer and direct access to your own private garage to avoid the cold during winter.

29 Belmont St., Charlestown

Price: $1,459,000

Size: 2,067 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 partial

Buying a home these days can feel a little bit like playing the lottery: You need a little bit of luck if you’re going to make it anywhere. But purchase this Charlestown abode and you’ll feel like you hit the jackpot. For starters, it’s a rare single-family city home, which means you get conveniences like a private backyard with a back deck. And in a city with an aging housing stock, what makes this home even more unique is the fact that it’s newer construction. Built in 2004, you’ll be thanking your lucky stars you found a home with a modern layout, particularly on snowy days when you can access your car from the first level thanks to the private garage parking (no more spot saving or scraping off your windows after a blizzard).

This home was not only designed with contemporary conveniences, but also with modern aesthetics in mind. Once you walk in through the front door and past the tiled entryway, you’ll find the bright and airy main level. In the living area, high ceilings, hardwood floors, and tall windows add to the open feel. Within this area, you’ll find a living space with a gas fireplace, a dining area, and a chef’s kitchen with stainless steel appliances and an oversized granite island with seating. The home is also laid out so you can access the backyard from the kitchen, making the space an entertainer’s dream.

Further exploration of the main level here shows this house is equipped for both work and play: On the ground floor, you’ll also find a mudroom, full bathroom, laundry room, and bonus room that can be used as anything from a home bedroom to an office. In the bedrooms, you’ll discover massive closets, ready to help you tackle your next organizing project.

For more information, contact Amy Wrenn with Kim Covino & Co., Compass, compass.com.

