On the Market: A Renovated Victorian with an In-Law Apartment

This Lynnfield home went from nineteenth century chic to mid-century modern thanks to a to-the-studs renovation.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

60 Summer St., Lynnfield

Price: $1,390,000

Size: 3,466 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 partial

“New year, new me” doesn’t just apply to those people hoping for a total transformation in 2022. This 1880 Victorian in Lynnfield was recently stripped to the studs and renovated just in time to show off its new modern redesign in the new year. The original charm of the home remains; it’s just now combined a new style with modern conveniences, like the shiny, new hardwood floors and updated ductless systems.

An ambling half acre of land with a winding driveway frames the front of this home as you approach. A large mudroom with built-ins greets you once you enter, inviting you to kick off your shoes so you can relax (and not track winter slush over the tile floors). The first level boasts a laundry room, a sitting room with a cozy fireplace, and a great room with soaring ceilings. There’s also a kitchen made bright and airy thanks to its nine-foot ceilings. Space here is ample and accommodates a large pantry, Thermador appliances, and a wet bar, while elements like three-inch thick Calcatta Arno countertops and Dellano custom cabinets imported from Brazil elevate the space.

On the second level, you”ll be treated to three bedrooms, including the primary suite with a revamped full bathroom with a double vanity. There’s also a bonus office up here for all your work-from-home needs. But the expanse doesn’t end here. If the three bedrooms just aren’t enough, head back downstairs to find a fourth bedroom suite that can meet many needs. With a living room, full bathroom, and a private entrance, you can use this mini apartment as a place for guests or the in-laws, a way to give your teenager a bit more privacy, or a way to have a little more office space that truly separates the work from the home portion of your house. Certainly not what the original designers of this home had in mind when it came about, but that’s what a modern renovation is all about.

For more information, contact The Nikki Martin Team, Compass, compass.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.