On the Market: A Secluded Country Manor in Hamilton

Pastoral bliss awaits you at this South Hamilton home surrounded by fields and forests with walking paths.

1028 Bay Road, Hamilton

Price: $2,975,000

Size: 4,900 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 partial

You don’t have to stray too far from the city to get a taste of country living. Just head north to Hamilton and over to Appleton Farms. Across the road, you’ll spot a long-tree lined drive. Head down there, past open fields, forest, and stone walls to find this elegant country manor tucked away behind a quaint wooden fence. The size and quality of the grounds here plus the home’s location make it the ultimate quiet, pastoral retreat.

This farmhouse-style home comes with more than five acres of land (and has the added benefit of being near Appleton Farms, which means the new owners get to take advantage of the park’s walking and riding trails). On these grounds, you’ll find a new heated swimming pool with an accompanying stone pool house and a stone bungalow equipped with a bedroom to host guests. There’s also a detached 3-car garage/barn with a second-floor loft for even more guest space. Inside the home, you’ll find five additional bedrooms overlooking the rolling greenery surrounding it. The primary suite bathroom and powder room have undergone recent updates and the kitchen, pool, and pool house have all undergone remodels.

But while updated, this 1725 stucco home still maintains some of that pre-Colonial charm in its dark wood accents, glass-front cabinetry, and oversized fireplaces. Antique lovers will delight in the retention of the original wood floors. There’s also several sleeping porches, which are the Colonial solution for additional bedrooms. These are like today’s screened-in porches, but are meant to be used as bedrooms in the warmer months. Add a pull-out couch or futon here so you can spend your summer nights being lulled to sleep by the sounds of crickets nestled in the fields nearby.

For more information, contact Lanse Robb, LandVest, Inc., landvest.com.

