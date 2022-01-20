On the Market: A Cape Cod Compound with a Bowling Alley

Buying this East Orleans home would be a strike as it spares no luxury and amenity on its expansive grounds.

87 Beach Road, Orleans

Price: $12,000,000

Size: 11,657 square feet

Bedrooms: 9

Bathrooms: 9 full, 1 partial

There’s a lot that might sway you to buy this home in Orleans. For starters, it’s right by Nauset Beach (because if you’re going to be in Cape Cod, you must be on the water). The house itself is positively massive, with over 10 acres of land and thousands of square feet of living space spread out among multiple structures. Within these walls, you’ll find amenities like a sauna, home gym, an office with a secret hide-away closet, and perhaps most amazing of all, your very own at-home bowling alley with two lanes.

And that’s not all. While alley cats might be drawn to this striking place, there’s also a sauna, wine cellar, music room, and study for just about everyone else. Still not seeing anything that strikes your fancy? Luckily, there’s more to this estate than just the main house. You might enjoy a paint session in the art studio, set up a gaming room in the loft above the four-car garage, enjoy laps in the pool or pond and dry off afterwards in the pool house, or shoot hoops at the basketball court. Or you can enjoy a game on the tennis and volleyball courts, mess around in the horseshoe pit, try your hand at botany in the greenhouse, or ride a horse around the walking trails (made possible by the property’s four-stall barn).

Exhausted just thinking about all this home offers? You’re in luck: the main residence of this house has nine bedrooms. This 21-room building also offers a custom kitchen, several fireplaces, custom built-ins, and nine full bathrooms. With all this, the beachside location of this home is just a bonus, because you really don’t need to leave this estate for a day of fun and relaxation.

For more information, contact Brian Pothier, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, sothebysrealty.com.

