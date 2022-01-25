On the Market: A Sleek Contemporary Escape in Carlisle

This three-story home is filled with light and stylish design features that'll make the modern homeowner's heart sing.

83 McAllister Drive, Carlisle

Price: $3,500,000

Size: 11,081 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 7 full, 1 partial

There’s really only so much variety you’re going to find in homes on the market. There’s the classic New England Colonial, the Cape-style home, and some more modern places that imitate the aesthetics you’ll find in any decor magazine you’d pick up at the supermarket newsstand. Yawn. But here in Carlisle is a place that offers a truly unusual take on contemporary style.

Described by its realtor as a “Shangri-la,” a 2007 renovation helped this spacious home live up to its description as an earthly paradise. Following its refresh, this home gained features like floating staircases, multi-story living spaces, skylights, and tons of tall windows that make the home feel open and sunny wherever you turn. Its designers also played with shapes and angles to create a sharp, yet interesting design throughout the home. Square angular windows and sloping ceilings contrast with other features like the circular kitchen sink for a visually appealing and modern effect, while its color scheme of whites, blacks, and some warm woods contribute to a chic minimalistic feel.

Even the run-of-the-mill home amenities are a bit more stylish. In the home’s sunken great room, you can gather around a modern, floating gas fireplace instead of your typical, boring old stone hearth. In the kitchen, you’ll find dual dishwashers, a six-burner Wolf range with a grill top, a side-by-side Subzero fridge and freezer, Italian Effeti cabinets, and a beverage center/wine chiller for all your favorite drinks. Those sleeping in the primary suite of this home will get their own wing on the main level with his and hers bathrooms equipped with a soaking tub and a picture window so you can look out on the four acres of property that come with this home.

