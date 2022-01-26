On the Market: A Stylish Industrial Condo in Fort Point

This impeccably designed brick and beam loft is the perfect space for a young professional looking to embrace city living.

21 Wormwood St. #517, Fort Point

Price: $899,000

Size: 1,025 square feet

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1 full

A house can be a blank canvas on which you can imprint your own personal style. But if you’re going to sculpt the home of your dreams, you want to start out with a place that’s already top-of-the-line. So why not consider this Fort Point condo? This open one-bedroom unit is just the perfect size for the individualist looking to live solo and forge their own path in the city.

This well-renovated unit from 1900 boasts over 1,000 square feet of space, with exposed beams and bricks, wide plank maple hardwood floors, and oversized windows to let in loads of sunlight. These modern features extend into the kitchen, which benefitted from a recent architectural facelift that left it with solid custom cabinetry, high-end Jewett Farms Soapstone countertops, a Shaw clay fired “Farmhouse” sink, high end Bosch & Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances, a brilliant subway tile backsplash, custom island pendants that hang over an oversized island and under cabinet lighting. The singular bathroom in this abode also got a fresh new look recently. It now sports a new marble counter and a large capacity Maytag washer and dryer (trips to the laundromat—who needs them?). The adjacent bedroom has double closets and is roomy enough for a king-sized bed, so you can fit your full wardrobe and all your furniture in here.

The industrial design features add a real city living feel to this home, but adding to this aura is the location. Steps away from the shopping, dining, and coffee shops of Fort Point, it’s easy to take a break from your workday here to grab a cup of joe or head out for a night on the town. There’s even plans for some local parks in the works, to be built right outside this building. Tempting, no?

For more information, contact Arianna Brown, Compass, compass.com.

