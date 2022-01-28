On the Market: A Sunny Single-Family Home in Cambridge

Skylights nestled among the beamed ceilings let the sunshine into this contemporary home in Kendall Square.

36 Lopez Ave., Cambridge

Price: $4,500,000

Size: 4,345 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4 full, 2 partial

Kendall Square is known for being a hub for biotech/life science firms and buzzy tech-start-ups. But that doesn’t mean the scientific types drawn to this area don’t appreciate a little fine art from time to time. This modern brick retreat is close by these STEM giants and big academic names like Harvard and MIT, but also offers a spacious and aesthetically pleasing escape after a long day in the lab or writing code in front of a computer screen.

Coming home here at the end of a busy day will be a welcome retreat. This oasis has a walloping 4,325 square feet of living space where you can spread out. And while this home offers features you could find in many luxury homes (like three-car indoor parking and central air conditioning for sticky summer days), it’s the design of this place that makes it a true retreat. After working nine to five (or longer) crunching numbers, you’ll feel inspired coming home and seeing this space’s exquisitely designed high, beamed ceilings, tall windows, and numerous skylights.

You’ll also enjoy the convenience of several home work spaces here, including two libraries with built-ins and four bedrooms. The primary suite has a particularly gracious sprawl, taking up the entire top floor of the home with a home office, walk-in closet, oversized bathroom, and a private balcony. This suite also has a private deck off it that serves as a quieter alternative to the roof deck of the home, a larger space perfect for warm weather entertaining. The home’s built-in shelves and outdoor living spaces are just some of the many delightful details that elevate this space to new heights.

