On the Market: A Provincetown Home with Deeded Beach Access

This East End home doesn't just offer great views of the ocean in the distance, but guaranteed access to it as well.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

748 Commercial St., Provincetown

Price: $2,675,000

Size: 4,144 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3 full

There’s a lot that’s appealing about this home in the East End of P-Town. There’s the two-story living room, the exposed brick, the deck that spans the length of the back of the house and overlooks the beach. But all you really need to know about this place boils down to three little words: deeded. beach. access. Because what good are all those water views going to do if you can’t really enjoy them?

If you care to learn anything beyond this (because let’s be real, you might want to buy the house just because of the beach access alone), you’ll be pleased to know this East End home is charming even without its deeded perks. This sun-filled and contemporary home comes with three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and a stunning open floor plan. You enter the home into a foyer, which leads into a grand two-story living room with a soaring brick fireplace and skylights. At the back of the room are a wall of sliders that offer views of the glittering bay in the distance and access to the expansive back deck.

The first level also comes with a spacious family room with a full bathroom that can double as a main level bedroom suite. The remaining three bedrooms are on the home’s second level. The primary suite in particular comes with a large bathroom with a Jacuzzi tub and a roomy closet. On the top level is a recreation space that can be used as a play or game room. This floor and the primary suite both offer fantastic views of the skyline and water, reminding you that there’s a beach out there that’s all yours.

For more information, contact Emily Flax, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, gibsonsothebysrealty.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.