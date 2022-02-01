On the Market: A Vermont Farmhouse with a Post and Beam Barn

18 The Green, Woodstock, Vermont

Price: $4,500,000

Size: 5,142 square feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 2 full, 6 partial

Imagine: Enjoying a snow storm without having to worry about space savers and parking drama. Yes, this Vermont farmhouse offers all that and more. The three-car garage on this place is enough to make any Bostonian pack up and head north for the winter, but this lovingly restored home is also a great space to curl up and enjoy these frigid days.

Before you dive in, though, it’s important to know the history of this home. Like every good abode in New England, it comes with a little bit of a back story. This classic Greek Revival farmhouse was built in 1840 across from the Woodstock Village Green. It sat in this spot throughout the years, pretty much unchanged, until the 1980s when the back barn was attached to the home. This gunstock post and beam barn frame from the 1750s was disassembled and imported over from Hampshire, England. Today, it houses the great room of this home, a warm, wooden space you can retreat to after a chilly day outside.

The rest of the home contains beautiful period details from this house’s original design, though updated over time to preserve historic integrity—while still keeping the home modern and comfortable. The original wide pine planks make up the ground floor of the home, lining the entertaining spaces throughout this level. The new owners of the house will have a formal parlor and library, each with a working fireplace and oversized windows to welcome in the winter sunlight. The chef’s kitchen has a similar stone hearth and Palladian windows, and comes equipped with a gas range and garbage disposal.

Three en-suite bedrooms round out this cozy home, along with the two guest rooms on the third floor with a shared bathroom. Outside, in addition to the town green, the property comes with landscaped grounds and gardens. The latter may be a little brown now, but stick around through the spring to see what blooms. You might want to anyway, given all this home as to offer.

For more information, contact Carol Wood and Danny Kogut, The Williamson Group of Sotheby’s International Realty, williamson-group.com.