On the Market: A Single-Family Home with a ‘Zoom Room’ in Beacon Hill

Working from home takes on a new ease in this Victorian-style smart house, equipped for today's remote employees.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

69 Hancock St., Beacon Hill

Price: $7,599,000

Size: 5,799 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 partial

Two years ago, most of us associated “Zoom” with the iconic PBS show. Today, many of us think of it as the only way we see our colleagues’ faces thanks to the drastic increase in remote work over the last couple of years. The video conferencing platform is so ubiquitous now that you can buy a home with a Zoom room, like this single-family spot in Beacon Hill.

What exactly is a Zoom room? Glad you asked. Not only does this home have TV, HVAC, lighting, doors, speakers, and cameras connected through an integrated Savant smart home system, but the study is prewired for Zoom functionality. The TV in this office space (which comes with the home) connects to your computer so you can call into your virtual meeting from your laptop, but watch everything unfold on the TV. Translation: You can get high quality video meetings without fumbling with wires or your laptop and can control most of the systems in this home with the click of a button.

Not working remotely? This home still has something to offer you, too. Aside from being a single-family in Beacon Hill with over 5,700 square feet of living space spread across five levels, this Victorian-style home offers elevated amenities that’ll make everyday living feel a little more luxurious. The Zoom-equipped study is on the same level as the primary bedroom suite, which takes up the entire third floor. The lucky occupant of this space will also get two spacious walk-in closets and an ensuite bathroom with it.

An additional study/flex room occupies the top level. From here, you can walk out onto a deck, which is one of several outdoor spaces that come with this home. The dining room downstairs has sliding glass doors through which you can access a landscaped garden with a custom spa tub. And while this smart home is up-to-date on its tech, you’ll still find period details throughout, including original crown moldings and multiple fireplaces. Not a bad deal for a state-of-the-art home.

For more information, contact Hope Krakoff and Jenna Levin, Coldwell Banker Realty, coldwellbankerhomes.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.