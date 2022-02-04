Take a Look inside the Newest High-End Building in the South End

The Quinn and the Harris offer luxury amenities and services including interior design consultations, in-house doggy daycare, and more.

Anyone who’s watched a moment of HGTV knows house hunting is purportedly all about location, location, location (and open floor plans). But if you’re looking at apartments, you just might be swayed by some of the perks that come with the building, regardless of the location. And while nobody would turn their nose up at a new home in the South End, we wouldn’t blame you if you rented a unit in the South End’s newest building solely for those amenities. Whether you got a pandemic pup who needs daytime supervision now that your office has reopened or want someone to help decorate your new home, the team at the Quinn and the Harris have you covered, thanks to exclusive partnerships with brands that offer its residents services that go beyond even the usual luxury 24/7 concierge services.

Related Beal, the Boston-based real estate firm behind buildings like the Clarendon and Lovejoy Wharf, opened the doors to its newest residential development, the Quinn and the Harris, in December 2021. Don’t be fooled by the dual names, though: the high-end project, located on the corner of Harrison Avenue and East Berkeley Street, is one building, but it consists of 101 condo units (found in the Quinn portion of the building) and 172 apartments (in the Harris). Apartments in the Harris start at $3,700 for a studio, whereas condos in the Quinn start at $800,000. The building offers a range of floor plans so residents can choose a space with a den, powder room, or a private terrace. So far, nearly half the building is occupied, according to a representative for the firm.

Designed by the globally renowned Robert A.M. Stern Architects and Meyer Davis, the homes here offer a sleek design inspired by the historical character of the South End. The rich wood that you might see strolling through this neighborhood pops up in these units in the form of five-inch-wide oak flooring and custom oak cabinetry. There’s polished Quartz and white stone details throughout the units, which also come equipped with Bosch appliances (some also come with the option of adding marble countertops and Wolf/Subzero appliances). And most of these homes take advantage of the natural light with floor-to-ceiling windows offering views of Back Bay and beyond.

But how to best take advantage of this space? Luckily, Related Beal partnered with a number of brands to offer exclusive services to their residents. The new occupants of these units can take advantage of interior design consultations from One King’s Lane and BoConcept while California Closets can come to offer custom built-ins and storage solutions. Meanwhile, an onsite lifestyle coordinator will help set up your move-in process and can help with cleaning, grocery delivery and stocking, and travel/event planning once you do settle in. You really won’t have to lift a finger from the time you sign the lease.

In addition to partnerships with these top brands, Related Beal teamed up with Red Dog to open a Dog City brand doggy daycare right in the building, where your pooch can get walked, groomed, and checked out by a vet in addition to socializing with their pals. The service will also pick up and drop off your canine friend at the end of each day so you never have to worry about missing an afternoon meeting to grab your dog. Want the convenience of a car without actually owning one? Related Beal partnered with Envoy to offer a shareable in-house Tesla for its residents.

And of course, in addition to these handy services, you’ll find the more basic amenities here, including a fitness center that’s bigger than most people’s homes. The 8,000 square foot gym comes with a SoulCycle bike room, a yoga studio, a bouldering wall, a squash court, and an indoor residential pool, which is a first for the neighborhood. Social butterflies will delight in the building’s common areas, including billiards and sports lounges and reservable dining areas to host guests. And you can enjoy the great outdoors with the building’s open air space, which comes equipped with private dining, barbecue areas, outdoor high-definition televisions, and fire pits. And best of all? With all the services you get living here, you’ll have just a little more time to actually enjoy the top-notch recreational spaces.