On the Market: A Riverside Home in Marshfield with Private Water Access

Enjoy views of the South River and the Atlantic from nearly every room.

121 Grandview Ave., Marshfield

Price: $3,495,000

Size: 4,848 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 half

The phrase “business in the front, party in the back” normally brings to mind, well, a mullet. But it can also be applied to this Marshfield house. From the front, this home looks like your typical quaint Cape-style home with a white picket fence and a brick walkway leading up to a charming red-painted front door. But the back of this shingled home sports two stories of oversized windows with panoramic views of the adjacent South River, offering a delightful surprise for anyone entering this abode.

This turn-key home sits in the Ferry Hill neighborhood of Marshfield on 1.2 acres of well-maintained land overlooking the local waterfront. The elevated piece of property offers views clear out to the Atlantic from both inside and outside the home. Ocean views are available from nearly every single room, whether it be the state-of-the-art kitchen where you can watch the waves from the massive island, or one of the two dining areas with outdoor panoramas visible through the oversized windows. The house also offers a number of spaces where you can entertain or unwind. Enjoy a night off by the gas fireplace in the living area or with a reality TV marathon in the media/screening room. A home gym, several home offices, a lounge and bar, and a primary suite with a spa-like bathroom also come as part of the package.

But as well-equipped as the interior is for ultimate relaxation, the exterior may just have it beat. Designed for indoor-outdoor living, the new owners here will enjoy an expansive patio space out back overlooking the lawn that rolls right down to the water, allowing private access for whoever lives here. A terrace allows even more ways to enjoy the fresh air. And in turn-key condition, this home is just waiting for you to move right in and embrace all coastal living has to offer.

For more information, contact Paul Grover, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties, robertpaul.com.

