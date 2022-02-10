On the Market: A Luxury Penthouse with a Terrace in Beacon Hill

This three-level unit is in a new luxury building converted from Federal Era townhouses into a sleek, modern living space.

3 Joy St. PH, Beacon Hill

Price: $5,999,999

Size: 3,752 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 half

The Echelon and Millennium Tower better move over. There’s some new luxury buildings in town. The Joy Street residences, nine homes spread across three buildings in Beacon Hill, are a series of restored Federal Era townhouses that once served as the headquarters of the Appalachian Mountain Club. The club’s love of nature lives on in the residences, which sport gardens and private terraces (a rarity in Beacon Hill) for the ultimate indoor-outdoor living experience.

If this idea appeals to you, you’re in luck. The penthouse at 3 Joy Street is now up for grabs, offering a chance to live in a home that was restored with elevated, contemporary living in mind. A private elevator will whisk you between the three floors of this upper-level unit. Upon entering, you’ll be greeted by a sunny bow-front living room with a library alcove and a fireplace. And you can take your pick of entertaining spaces: A formal dining room with a wet bar and a well-equipped kitchen sit adjacent to this space, while a more casual family room with access to a terrace rounds out the floor.

On the upper levels of this home, you’ll find a game room with a second wet bar. This informal gathering space overlooks Back Bay, allowing stunning views of the city to serve as the backdrop of your game night. There’s also four bedrooms up here, including a primary bedroom suite with a dressing room and its own private terrace.

For more information, contact Mark Doherty, Campion and Company Fine Homes Real Estate, campionre.com.

