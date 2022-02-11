On the Market: A Single-Family Home near Harvard Square

68 Foster St., Cambridge

Price: $2,100,000

Size: 2,292 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3 full

Located in the heart of Cambridge, this Colonial-style building is within a half mile of plenty of fun places to visit, including Harvard Square, Cambridge Common, the local tennis and skating clubs, and both Riverbend and Longfellow Park. And that’s only the beginning.

Though the home is on the older side, its sleek white walls, hardwood floors, and minimalist design make it feel brand new. Inside the 1873 building, you’ll find an array of spaces and charming details that elevate everyday living. A formal foyer serves as the entryway to the home and opens up into a spacious living room. Here, you can curl up by the fireplace with a good book, stored in the wall of bookshelves built into the wall next to your hearth. Similar built-ins can also be found in the dining/family area, where you have space for a formal dinner table, chairs, and a few comfy chairs that can be placed around the gas fireplace in this space. The built-ins lining the walls of this first floor area are only part of the abundant storage space found here. Head to the lower level to find an enormous storage area, perfect for off-season clothes or winter gear. The laundry in this space only adds to the convenience.

The home also has access to outdoor space providing a private retreat in the midst of the city. Sliding doors from the dining/family room lead out to a deck overlooking the backyard. From the eat-in kitchen, there’s also a door to the side yard. The well-placed windows in this home also give you a chance to bring the outdoors in on days when it might be a bit too chilly to go outside. The bay window in the kitchen, skylight in the en-suite bathroom of the primary suite, and matching hallway skylights allow natural light to flood this home, contributing to the sunny and bright feel of this spectacular place.

For more information, contact Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team, Coldwell Banker Realty – Cambridge, gailroberts.com