On the Market: A Newly Constructed Condo on a New Hampshire Pond

This townhouse near the border comes with direct waterfront views and access to the beach and shoreline of Angle Pond.

27 Kibrel Ct #27, Sandown, NH

Price: $825,000

Size: 1,800 square feet

Bedrooms: 2

You don’t have to go very far from the urban confines of Boston to get easy waterfront living. And you don’t have to resort to paying millions to get it on Cape Cod either. If wooded pond is more your scene than tourist-filled oceanside living, head up north to the New Hampshire seacoast, where you can get a brand-new waterfront condo for a fraction of the cost. This particular home in Sandown, New Hampshire is only 55 minutes from Boston and yet worlds away thanks to its unfettered pond access, so you can enjoy aquatic sports and sights throughout the year.

Part of a newly constructed development with 22 properties, this home sits on the shores of Angle Pond and comes with 900 feet of shoreline and 200 feet of sandy beach. The easy access to the water provides ample opportunities for swimming, boating, fishing, kayaking, and paddle boarding, perfect for water lovers. Not to mention, you’ll also get to enjoy sunrises over the water.

The townhouse itself has more to offer than just its amazing outdoor offerings. Freshly built, this home comes with high-end finishes throughout, including hardwood floors, Anderson windows, and HardiePlank siding, which offers a durable exterior with a classic look. A two-car garage makes it so you never have to worry about cleaning off your vehicle after a New Hampshire snow during your winter stays. And a first-floor bedroom suite only adds to your ease. While this unit is one of many in its community, it comes with customization options, so you can add your own flair and make this dreamy townhouse really feel like your home.

