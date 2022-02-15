Real Estate Showdown: A Single-Family Home in Beverly vs. A Dorchester Townhouse

It’s amazing what a few miles will do to the market. This month, we compare a Cape-style house on the North Shore with a sunny condo in Clam Point.

©BostonREP/Julie Williams-Krishnan (Beverly); Tom McMahon/TMREphotography (Dorchester)

629 Hale Street, Beverly Sale Price: $840,000 13 Park Street #9, Dorchester

$829,900

27

2,136 square feet

4

2.5 Asking Price

Days on Market

Size

Bedrooms

Bathrooms $819,000

2

2,102 square feet

2

2.5

The holidays may be behind us, but there’s no reason the party has to stop. Just ask these buyers, who paid over asking price for homes primed for entertaining. The residents of this Beverly Cape have plenty of space to host guests in their new dining room, though we daresay they’ll be moving the festivities outside to their deck-equipped backyard come warmer months. After an evening of mingling, the owners can recharge in an expanded primary suite with a Jacuzzi tub and a stone shower.

Back in Boston, meanwhile, these Dorchester condo dwellers will no doubt be dazzling visitors with home-cooked meals from their chef’s kitchen. And if they want to spread out later, they certainly have room. The 2,102-square-foot digs feel downright cavernous thanks to an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, and oversize windows. It’s a spacious find for the city—and likely the reason the airy condo was snatched off the market in just two days.