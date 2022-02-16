On the Market: A Secluded Oceanfront Property among the Dunes of Cape Cod

Want a private beach getaway with ocean access and over 4,000 square feet of living space? Check out this Falmouth home.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

8 Wigwam Road, Falmouth

Price: $14,500,000

Size: 4,244 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 partial

Are you looking for a summer spot that truly puts the “beach” in beach house? We’re not talking about one of those places that claims to be close to the coast only to actually be a mile away so you’ve got to haul your folding chairs and coolers on a long, sticky walk to the sand. No, this Falmouth home (fittingly named “The Beach House”) sits on the tip of an elevated peninsula jetting out from the Saconesset Hills. Surrounded by the waters of Cape Cod and both Great and Little Sippewisset Marshes, this hideaway serves as a reprieve from the rest of the world.

With this property, you get over 22 acres of land, so you have plenty of space and privacy. Among this comes extensive dunes, marshlands, and over 2,000 feet of ocean frontage, so you not only have easy access to the beach, but you can enjoy the waves and sand in solitude. The home itself, built in 2009 using a classic shingled gambrel Cape design, has over 4,000 square feet of living space, perfect for your summer family getaway or even year-round living.

Inside this massive home, you’ll find four bedrooms and five full bathrooms, enough to accommodate any number of house guests. The open layout floor plan also includes a formal dining room, a second floor home office, a media room, a game room, and a finished basement that leads straight outside so you can enjoy the coastal lands around you. Even from indoors, you can enjoy the waterfront sights, with views of Buzzards Bay and the marshes visible from inside. While this space is currently used as a summer home, its realtor says it’s ready (and waiting) to be used as a year round house…and given all it has to offer, the idea of moving in now is a tempting one.

For more information, contact G. Stewart Young, Landvest, Inc., landvest.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.