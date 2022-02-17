On the Market: A Weston Home with a Golf Simulator Room

This home overlooking the seventh hole of the Weston Golf Club is a dream for anyone who loves being out on the fairway.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

76 Robin Road, Weston

Price: $8,850,000

Size: 8,809 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 7 full, 2 partial

So you’re one of the many people who got into golf over the last two years. What was once a way for you to get outside during the pandemic has become a way of life and you want to spend as much time as you can out on the green. Not a bad thing, except living in New England, sometimes the golf course can be a little…well, more white than green, thanks to the snowy weather. Looking for a white ball in a snow bank is hardly ideal when you should be working on your swing, so why not invest in a place with a golf simulator instead?

This Weston home is any golf lover’s dream: The stone-and-shingle Colonial sits on two acres of land overlooking the seventh hole of the Weston Gold Club, providing both easy access to the course and stunning views of the fairway surrounded by water and woodlands. Wait out the warmer weather while practicing your swing in the golf simulator located in the home’s game room.

While appealing for golfers, this home has plenty more to offer: formal living and dining rooms, a mahogany-filed study, a designer kitchen with an oversized island, a family room with a wet bar, and a glass sunroom. There’s also five en-suite bedrooms, including the primary suite, which has a luxurious spa bathroom and walk-out deck. In addition to the game room, the lower level of the home holds a media room, yoga studio, and a wine cellar. Mixed among these many rooms are fine architectural details, including the hand-selected Vermont stone finishes and rift/quarter sawn floors. You’ll just want to make sure no stray balls from an errant swing fly through the many glass doors and windows.

For more information, contact Kathryn Alphas Richlen, Coldwell Banker Realty, coldwellbankerhomes.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.