On the Market: A Waterfront Home in Rhode Island with a Private Pebble Beach

This home on the Sakonnet River in Portsmouth is primed for relaxation with a terrace and deck facing the water.

56 Riverside Ave., Portsmouth, RI

Price: $895,000

Size: 1,389 square feet

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2 full

There’s a reason waterfront homes are so expensive: People go gaga for a good beach. What can be less fun, however, is the sand. Like glitter, it gets everywhere, to the point where it seems like part of the price you pay for living beachfront is having sand in every crevice of your car and corner of your home. But! There is a solution. Set on the northernmost point of Rhode Island’s Sakonnet River in The Hummocks, a quiet beach community, this quaint 1930s cottage offers private access to the waterfront. But rather than being lined with infiltrating grains of sand, you’ll enjoy the feel of smooth pebbles underfoot when walking this waterfront.

The conveniences don’t end there. Though this home was built decades ago, it’s gotten a facelift, so it now boasts a modern open floor plan with newer features. Inside the cottage, you’ll enjoy the feel of smooth hardwood floors under your feet and views of the waterfront, which can be seen through the new sliding glass doors off the open living room/remodeled kitchen. And while you don’t have to worry about tracking sand in the house, you can still enjoy a blissful rinse outside in the summer thanks to the newly built enclosed outdoor shower.

This home also has new insulation, making it the perfect year round spot, but its time to shine really comes in warmer weather. Not only is it right along the river, but you have a deck that spans the entire length of the house where you can sit and take in the sights. If you want to get even closer, there’s a similarly long terrace below it where you can enjoy the sunrise along the cove and the sounds of the waves against the seawall.

For more information, contact Tracy Freese, Coldwell Banker Realty, coldwellbanker.com.

