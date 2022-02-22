Three Chic Mood Boards to Inspire the Ultimate In-Law Suite

Mom and Dad moving in? Take cues from these three mood boards, created by local designers, to inspire a space the whole family will love.

Armchair Travelers

For worldly retirees with well-worn passports, interior designer Vanessa Pierre, of Vannie Paradis Design Studio, envisioned an extended layover of sorts, offering “a piece of the world at home” with global-inspired textiles, trims, and accents.

1 “Elements” acrylic textile, Perennials Fabrics.

2 + 3 “Rough ’n Tumble” acrylic textiles, both Perennials Fabrics.

4 “Shibori” wallcovering, Scalamandre.

5 + 6 “Kenridge Ribbon” and “Barberry Décor” porcelain tiles, both TileBar.

7 InsideOut “Sundance” velvet textile, Rowe Furniture.

8 Old World Weavers “Flurry” polyester-viscose textile, Scalamandre.

9 Candle holder, designer’s own.

10 Trim, designer’s own.

11 Livden “Luna” terrazzo tile, Cornerstone Tile & Marble.

12 Terrazzo sample, designer’s own.

13 Distressed porcelain tile, DiscoverTile.

14 “Piemonte Pearl” porcelain tile, the Tile Shop.

15 Chivasso “Star Velvet” polyester textile, JAB Anstoetz.

16 + 17 “Cataldo Polished” field tile and brass finish sample, both Waterworks.

18 Wooden comb, designer’s own.

19 “Palmetto” acrylic textile, Perennials Fabrics.

20 “Current 1 Chalk” polyester textile, Stout.

21 “Eclipse” paint sample, Sherwin-Williams.

22 “Brookline” pull, Top Knobs.

Serenity by the Sea

Finding inspiration in an abstract seascape painting by artist Hillary Holmes, Michael Ferzoco and the design collaborative at Eleven Interiors imagined a tranquil, coastal guest cottage, with textures, materials, and finishes ranging from cool blues to warm caramels, brass to steel, and wool to cotton.

1 “King’s Robe” modacrylic-cotton textile, Weitzner.

2 “Terracotta” and “Midnight” enamel finish samples, both Blueprint Lighting NYC.

3 “Whale’s Tail” ceramic tile, DiscoverTile.

4 Samuel & Sons metal nail head and leather trim, the Martin Group.

5 “Indigo Surf” panel, Armstrong Ceilings.

6 “Claize” ash wood sample, Aronson Woodworks.

7 Hillary Holmes, Eastern Point painting, Green Barn Studio.

8 Verellen “Orsetto” viscose-acrylic textile, Artefact.

9 “Model E” steel wire mesh, Richelieu.

10 “Walnut Flax” wood sample, Kohler.

11 “Arbi Outdoor” acrylic-polyester textile, the Romo Group.

12 L&M Custom Carpets and Rugs wool rug, the Carpet Workroom.

13 + 14 Glass samples, both Rudy Art Glass.

15 + 16 Brass pull and Pacha Soap Co. bar soap, both designer’s own.

17 Kirkby Design “Northern Petrol” viscose-cotton textile, the Romo Group.

18 “Savoy Classic” ceramic field tile, Ann Sacks.

19 + 20 Textured chevron and Inax “Yohen Border” ceramic tiles, both DiscoverTile.

21 The Vale London “Kubb” cotton textile, the Martin Group.

22 Pavoni “Tresor” leather textile, the Romo Group.

23 “Vinyl Stingray” wallcovering, Phillip Jeffries.

24 Stroheim “Scatterfield” bead-and-cotton textile, Fabricut.

Luxe Living

Interior designer Christine Tuttle desired “a little luxury” for couples moving in with their kids, which translates into special finishes and fabrics—more linen, and lighter, more sophisticated colors—for a traditionally modern look.

1 “Ambala Paisley” sisal wallcovering, Schumacher.

2 “Hinting Blue” lacquer finish sample, Oomph.

3 “Natural Raffia” textile, Serena & Lily.

4 “Disc” mosaic porcelain tile, Waterworks.

5 “Gainsborough Velvet” cotton textile, Schumacher.

6 Robert Kime “Bergama” linen textile, Chelsea Textiles.

7 “Stockton” walnut-and-nickel pull, Waterworks.

8 Fermoie “Carskiey” linen textile, Charles Spada.

9 Rattan placemat, designer’s own.

10 + 11 Fermoie “Wicker” and “Chiltern” linen textiles, both Charles Spada.

12 Ochre “Aquarelles” sconce porcelain drops sample, Studio 534.

13 “Belton Tape” trim, Schumacher.

14 “Fruitwood” maple finish sample, Kravet.

15 + 16 “Setting Plaster” and “Pointing” paint samples, both Farrow & Ball.

17 Delft ceramic tile, Dutch Tile.

18 Ochre “Aquarelles” sconce horsehair shade sample, Studio 534.