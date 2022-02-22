On the Market: An Expansive New Seabury Retreat with Private Beach Access

A guest house, pool, and sweeping views are just a few of this home’s amenities.

27 Ocean Bluff, Mashpee

Price: $8,795,000

Size: 4,884 square feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 7 full, 1 partial

Picture your dream Cape vacation. You stay at a dreamy waterfront hotel, complete with every amenity you could ever need. A private pool, outdoor kitchen, wrap-around deck, you name it. Ideally, you also have the whole place to yourself (because having to share that kind of beauty with other guests ruins the fun). Save for the fact that you might have to make your own bed here since it’s not a luxury resort, this nearly 5,000 square foot home in Mashpee fits that description almost to a T.

Located in “The Bluff,” the much-coveted area of New Seabury where the seascape is panoramic and the architecture is arguably just as pleasing to the eye, this three-story retreat is a coastal treasure. The main house (yes, there’s a guest house, too) is the epitome of bright and clean, allowing views from the home’s many, many windows to be the star of the show. The airy open-concept living room, dining room, and kitchen provide ample space for entertaining. Upstairs in the master suite, bay windows provide sweeping views of Nantucket Sound, while a jetted drop-in tub and two vanity areas round out the bathroom. Come to think of it, almost every bedroom in the house offers the same sights.

Out back, however, is where the home really earns its resort vibe. Step through the living room’s gleaming French doors to find an expansive deck, outfitted with a firepit-clad lounge area. Below, a pristine pool and built-in jacuzzi lead the way to something even more coveted: your own private stretch of white sand beach, accessed just down the back steps. It’s more than enough to convince friends and family to join you in your secluded lap of luxury—that is, if you even want to share. Because let’s face it, it’s not every day you get to enjoy private beachfront relaxation. Unless you live here.

For more information, contact Debra Caney, Sotheby’s International Realty, sothebysrealty.com.

