On the Market: A Summer Camp-Like Escape on New Hampshire’s Lake Winnipesaukee

It’s a mix of private and play spaces in this four-season, cabin-like escape with water frontage.

91 Christmas-Tree Lane, Moultonborough, NH

Price: $3,900,000

Size: 4,874 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Baths: 3.5

This time of year, chances are you’re mentally flashing-forward to summer. Or maybe waxing nostalgic for trips to carefree summer camp as a kid, where you could canoe for hours and really perfect your friendship bracelet game. Enter this single-family four-season home nestled right on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire, which is your chance to bring some of that summery joy into your life year-round. The property is basically like summer camp for adults, with luxe finishes, dreamy views, and way better plumbing. Perks include: forgetting about the forced socialization of your wee years, and drinking all the wine you want on the multiple decks.

Starting in the great outdoors, wander the private two-acre lot—that’s plenty of room to pitch some tents with the kids—and enjoy 300 feet of water frontage. The view is worth the price tag alone, with sweeping vistas of the lake and the Belknap Mountains and Gunstock Mountain Ranges in the distance. Even in the colder months when you aren’t splashing around, the home’s many windows showcase those enviable sights of the lake and surrounding tall pines inside.

A cabin-like vibe suffuses the interior, with towering ceilings and wood everywhere. Whip up trail mix in the updated custom kitchen with its granite countertops and island that faces the fun in the great room. Along with cathedral ceilings and sliding doors that beckon to the breezy deck, the whole family can park by the wood-burning fireplace for s’mores at night. The layout also lures with a mix of family and private spaces. The multi-room primary suite is a little oasis on the main level, with an office and library joining the bedroom and adjoining bathroom with its soaking tub under a gleaming skylight. You can also laze in the screened porch or take the sliding door to the deck to savor those sunsets over the water.

For the rest of the crew, four additional bedrooms await in the downstairs level. And bunkbeds are an absolute must. The downstairs family room is the perfect hub for arts and crafts, and when that need to wander nature hits, sliding doors offer direct access to all the natural beauty outside.

