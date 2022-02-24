News

11 Green Home Accessories to Bring the Outside In

With hints of green sprouting up all over, designers’ new hue of choice is set to bloom on everything from furniture to wallcoverings to lighting this spring.

By ·

Courtesy photos

1 “Crushed Velvet” glass mosaic tile, starting at $38 per square foot, Artaic.

2 “Ikeru” metal-and-glass vase, $161, Fritz Hansen.

3 Christophe Delcourt “Fany” glass-and-leather table, $11,900, Studio Verticale & Baxter Boston.

4 “Spacey” glass pendant light, starting at $2,850, Lasvit.

5 GamFratesi for Poltrona Frau “Plot” leather screen with aluminum frame, $14,150, Montage.

6 Martin Eisler for Tacchini “Reversível” armchair with metal base, $4,010, Casa Design Group.

7 Virginie Vallette Viallard “Hip Hop” ceramic vase, $225, Roche Bobois.

8 Artistic Tile “Stripe” mosaic glass tile, $50 per square foot, DiscoverTile.

9 “Beverage Fridge,” $2,195, Big Chill.

10 “Mepra” stainless steel flatware, $350 for four 5-piece sets, Perigold.

11 Sebastian Herkner “Taru” sofa, starting at $6,105, Ligne Roset.

Read More About:

Trending

  1. On the Market: A Summer Camp-Like Escape on Lake Winnipesaukee

  2. Single-Family Home Prices in Greater Boston 2021

  3. Top Places to Live 2022: Key to the Kingdom

  4. On the Market: A Federal-Style Single-Family Home in Newburyport

  5. On the Market: A Recently Renovated Cape-Style Home in Rockport

  6. On the Market: A New Seabury Retreat with Private Beach Access

  7. On the Market: A Provincetown Home with Deeded Beach Access