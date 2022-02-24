11 Green Home Accessories to Bring the Outside In
With hints of green sprouting up all over, designers’ new hue of choice is set to bloom on everything from furniture to wallcoverings to lighting this spring.
1 “Crushed Velvet” glass mosaic tile, starting at $38 per square foot, Artaic.
2 “Ikeru” metal-and-glass vase, $161, Fritz Hansen.
3 Christophe Delcourt “Fany” glass-and-leather table, $11,900, Studio Verticale & Baxter Boston.
4 “Spacey” glass pendant light, starting at $2,850, Lasvit.
5 GamFratesi for Poltrona Frau “Plot” leather screen with aluminum frame, $14,150, Montage.
6 Martin Eisler for Tacchini “Reversível” armchair with metal base, $4,010, Casa Design Group.
7 Virginie Vallette Viallard “Hip Hop” ceramic vase, $225, Roche Bobois.
8 Artistic Tile “Stripe” mosaic glass tile, $50 per square foot, DiscoverTile.
9 “Beverage Fridge,” $2,195, Big Chill.
10 “Mepra” stainless steel flatware, $350 for four 5-piece sets, Perigold.
11 Sebastian Herkner “Taru” sofa, starting at $6,105, Ligne Roset.