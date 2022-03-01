On the Market: An Artfully Renovated Waterfront Condo in Quincy

The natural wood accent and sweeping hallways of this well-crafted home feel reminiscent of an art gallery.

2001 Marina Drive #607, Quincy

Price: $1,150,000

Size: 1,770 square feet

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2 full

Would you consider yourself an artsy type? The type whose ideal weekend involves losing yourself for hours in the latest exhibit at the Gardner or the MFA? Who seeks beauty in everyday life like a character in a bohemian opera? Then your home should be a work of art as well. And nothing screams “aesthetically pleasing” like this condo in Quincy. Overlooking the Boston skyline and waterfront, this renovated home has been shaped into a thing of beauty.

Perhaps the most eye-catching feature of this Marina Bay home is its kitchen and adjacent dining room. This show-stopping space has natural wood accents overhead, their vertical design popping for a stunning visual effect. The kitchen comes with a full set of appliances, including a double oven, wine cooler, and over 20 feet of cabinet space, including a large kitchen island. Between the colorful kitchen backsplash and the views from the nearby living room area, which has glass doors overlooking a private terrace, you won’t know where to look when you enter this place.

Head down the long, winding hallways of the unit (with plenty of space to hang a gallery wall with all your favorite art) to find this unit’s two bedrooms.The primary bedroom suite is spacious, with a corner alcove and more beautiful sights of the harbor below. The primary suite’s bathroom comes with its own shower and an oversized tub perfect for soaking. The second bedroom comes with built-ins, storage space, laundry, and a media system. And throughout the home, you’ll enjoy fine details, like wide plank wooden flooring, all fit for an art lover who wants every day to feel a little more beautiful.

For more information, Fred Alibrandi, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, elliman.com.

