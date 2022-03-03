On the Market: A Single-Family Bungalow in West Roxbury

This charming little abode has a professionally landscaped backyard with mature plantings and a raised patio.

110 Montclair Ave., West Roxbury

Price: $900,000

Size: 1,850 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2 full

Wherever you are in your house hunt, you might want to stop here. We’ve got a few words for you: single-family bungalow. Yes, you can welcome in spring with a backyard ready to be planted with fresh bulbs so you can enjoy the fruits of your labor as the warm weather comes. This West Roxbury home has a professionally landscaped yard with mature plantings, a dreamy garden path lined with perennials, and a raised patio where you can sit back and take in all the beauty around you.

And that’s just the outside. Inside, this renovated home has been updated, making it even more of a gem on this competitive market. A one-of-a-kind foyer welcomes you into this open plan house, making you feel right at home. Here, you can whip up a meal for guests in the kitchen using the dual-fuel range, while your visitors admire the clean white cabinets and sleek quartzite countertops. A dining room creates the perfect space to enjoy your food, while sliding glass doors offer enticing views of the budding yard outside, making a beautiful backdrop to enjoy your home cooking.

Both above and below the main level are a number of spaces suitable for any of your other home needs. On the upper floor are three spacious bedrooms, plus space for a home office nook. A full bathroom offers both a double vanity for more space for getting ready, plus laundry hookups. Rather keep the clothes out of the bathroom? The lower level of this house has additional hookups for larger capacity washers and dryers, plus room for storage and a home gym. Of course, if you prefer working out around others, you’re in luck. You’re near all the gyms (plus shopping and dining) of Roslindale, West Roxbury, and Jamaica Plain here. What more can you ask for in your housing hunt?

For more information, contact April Nelson, Unlimited Sotheby’s International Realty, sothebysrealty.com.

