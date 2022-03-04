On the Market: A Private Island in New Bedford Harbor

You'll get your own private sandy beach, a dock, a chapel, and more on this land off the coast of Fairhaven.

1 Crow Island, Fairhaven

Price: $2,200,000

Size: 1,900 square feet

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial

Ideally, when you move form one place to another, you get some sort of upgrades, namely more space. But how about a whole island to yourself for an increase in square footage? Such an opportunity presents itself in Crow Island, a property for sale off the coast of Fairhaven. Surrounded by the waters of the New Bedford harbor, this piece of land is only a five to ten minute boat ride from the shore, yet worlds away in the privacy and escape it affords.

The lucky owners of this new home will get everything they need to navigate nautical life. This property comes with brand new docks and a boathouse so you can easily navigate the waters to get to the shores of Fairhaven. And that’s not all. In addition to the main house, this island estate has a chapel and a 3,800 square foot patio where you can entertain with the best of them. A mixed use development, this spot can also be used for certain business purposes and can easily accommodate private events. Plus, you’ll have access to your own private beach in the form of this island’s sandy shores. You can easily enjoy a day relaxing there and then rinse off in the outdoor shower. Or enjoy the shade in the enclosed cabana, admiring the views of the fruit trees and gardens on the grounds of this estate.

The main home of the property (where you’ll likely rest your head in between days on the water) was built in 1920, but has been updated, along with the rest of the buildings on the island, so it’s in shipshape. You’ll enjoy cathedral ceilings, skylights, and fine wooden floors along with the historic souvenirs from the New Bedford waterfront that will remind you just how much history comes with this unique piece of land you now own.

For more information, contact Team ROSO, RE/MAX Vantage, teamrosoremax.com.

