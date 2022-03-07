On the Market: A Single-Family Colonial in Roslindale

This 1910 home comes with a front porch, a gravel patio in the fenced-in backyard, and a recently updated kitchen.

10 Crandall St., Roslindale

Price: $739,000

Size: 1,529 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1 full, 1 partial

We’re quick approaching the time of year where it’s bearable to be outside again (at least until we get a cold snap in April). Regardless of New England’s weather swings, you’ll be happy to have a porch where you can enjoy the warm spring breeze with a glass of lemonade. That’s where this Roslindale charmer comes in. This single-family Colonial not only comes with a welcoming front porch, but a fenced-in back yard with a gravel patio where you can unwind in the shade of a mature linden tree.

While some lovely spaces frame the outside of this home, you’ll find just as many uses in its three levels inside. A foyer with a half-bath greets you upon entering and leads into a kitchen with ample counter space and stainless steel appliances. This eatery was updated only a few years ago, so no worries about needing an upgrade anytime soon. Adjacent to this is a dining room with large bay windows showing views of the trees outside. A vintage pocket door divides the dining room from the living room, the latter of which has similar windows offering glimpses of that spring sunshine. Fir wood floors line this level with matte black painted radiators offering a quaint contrast.

On the second level, you’ll find the home’s three bedrooms and a full bathroom equipped with a shower stall. The upper level has two finished rooms that can be used as a playroom, office, or reading nook. Need even more room? An adjoining attic space offers build-out potential.

For more information, contact Good Boston Living Team, Unlimited Sotheby’s International Realty, unlimitedsir.com.

