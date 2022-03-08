On the Market: A Quirky Cambridge Townhouse with a Lofted Office

An elevated office space, multi-level backyard deck, and vaulted ceilings are just part of this home's unusual design.

178 Harvard St., Unit 178, Cambridge

Price: $2,250,000

Size: 2,341 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

We’ve all spent more time at home over these last two years, for better or for worse. As a result, it’s easy to get a little bored with your surroundings. But no amount of furniture rearranging and new artwork can excite you like this Cambridge home can. This open townhouse has a unusual layout, probably unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. With such unusual architecture features like a lofted office and a multi-level backyard deck overlooking a patio and garden, you won’t have to resort to vintage store finds and new paint colors to feel thrilled by your space again.

The main living space in this home is made stunning by its eclectic features. High vaulted ceilings highlighted by dark wood beams against the white washed walls and topped off by a chandelier make the space feel open and cavernous. If you don’t want to eat in the dining room, there’s an elevated kitchen that comes with a counter with stools attached. This renovated cook space also has all-new appliances, a stylish tile backsplash, and shaker cabinets painted a beautiful shade of cerulean with warm metal fixtures.

The creative flair of this home extends to the bedrooms. Here, you’ll find more dark wood beamed ceilings, chandeliers, and even built-ins for a little extra charm. The primary bedroom sports similar high ceilings as the living room, plus bay windows with arched shelving units and crown molding. The lucky occupant of this suite will also enjoy a redesigned walk-in closet and the remodeled en-suite bathroom with bronze fixtures, tiled walls, and a clawfoot tub for relaxing. Need even more space? An elevated office space puts the loft in this home and makes working from home even more appealing than going into work.

