On the Market: A Brick Estate Overlooking a Pond in Weston

Enjoy waterfront views from the backyard terrace that runs the length of this Cape-style home.

61 Cliff Road, Weston

Price: $2,499,000

Size: 3,784 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 partial

It’s easy to see how Henry David Thoreau was inspired while living on Walden Pond in Concord. There’s a certain calm to living by a still body of water that just can’t be replicated. While Thoreau’s waterside abode might not be available, you might just enjoy the same reprieve in this Weston home. Set on 1.8 acres of land, this Cape-style home overlooks a pond, providing its next owner with beautiful waterfront vistas and the peace and quiet that comes with living among the trees.

The interior of this manor combines old and new. You’ll enjoy cathedral ceilings with Tudor-inspired timber beams, three fireplaces, brick walls, exquisite millwork, leaded windows, and built-ins throughout the many rooms of this open-plan home. When you enter, a soaring foyer greets you, complete with a dramatic curved staircase with a bridge landing overlooking the living room. From here, you can take in the views of the multi-story space, which has a fireplace and a wall of glass overlooking the back terrace. In the kitchen, you have space to eat and cook, between the top-of-the-line appliances and the sweeping expanse of the room. There’s also a pantry to store all your dried goods.

On the upper level of this home, you’ll find three bedrooms, an office, and a cedar closet that allows for more storage. But the real crown jewel is the first floor primary bedroom suite. Really a wing unto itself, this bedroom comes with a fireplace and a closet/dressing room lined with French doors. Inside, you’ll also find a makeup table with a sink that complements the spa bathroom nicely. And of course, there’s doors leading out to the backyard, which has a terrace that wraps around the back of this home, so you have plenty of outdoor living space. A set of stairs leads right down to the pond’s edge if you want to get a little more up close and personal. You can access the brick terrace from almost every room on the ground floor inside this home, while stunning glass walls and doors allow you to enjoy the sights of the water even while inside.

