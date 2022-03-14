On the Market: A Waterfront Condo with a Spectacular Kitchen

Wine lovers, rejoice! This Boston duplex by the wharf has a high-end eatery with a one-of-a-kind wine closet that runs from floor-to-ceiling.

343 Commercial St., Unit 114, Waterfront

Price: $4,999,000

Size: 3,911 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 half

The coziness of a wooden cabin meets sleek modern luxury in this condo. Found by Union Wharf on Boston’s waterfront, this duplex offers top-of-the-line amenities in both the building and the unit itself. The building in which this corner unit is located offers a pool, a roof deck, and parking. You’ll also be mere steps away from the Harborwalk, the North End, and mariner slips, and have a luxurious place to come home to at the end of your long, adventurous days.

This fully renovated residence offers two floors and more than 4,000 square feet of space to unwind. You’ll delight in the natural wood beamed ceilings, which offer a cozy, yet modern feel to the space. The same warm wooden features can be found in the living room, where custom built-ins serve to store books and knick knacks, while a fireplace offers a spot to curl up by during the winter. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer harbor views for your enjoyment. Off this loft-style space is the kitchen, which is the crown jewel of this condo. The gourmet eatery offers sleek waterfall counters that flow into a custom built-in dining table constructed out of walnut. Double ovens and a pantry will prove very helpful to the chefs of the household, while a floor-to-ceiling temperature controlled wine cabinet helps ensure you’ll never lack the perfect drink to go with your meal.

At the end of the day, you can retire to one of the four bedrooms in this home, including the primary bedroom suite with a bathroom fit for royalty. This luxury space comes with a double-sink vanity, a glass-encased shower, a free standing tub, and two walk-in closets nearby, so it can double as a dressing room. Or if you’re not quite ready to call it a night, you can enjoy the casual family room or a round of yoga in the mirrored home office/fitness studio. Endless possibilities await—why not seize them?

For more information, Tracy Campion, Campion & Company Fine Homes Real Estate, campionre.com.

