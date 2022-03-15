Real Estate Showdown: A Grand Colonial in Lowell vs. a Modern Somerville Townhouse

It’s amazing what a few miles will do to the market. This month, we compare a spacious retreat in the Mill City with a condo by Union Square.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

Madore Photography (Lowell); Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty (Somerville)

99 Belmont Avenue, Lowell Sale Price: $1,475,000 2 Adrian Street, Somerville

$1,255,000

98

6,163 square feet

5

4 Asking Price

Days on Market

Size

Bedrooms

Bathrooms $1,498,000

64

2,404 square feet

3

4.5

The buzz of the city is great, but the peace and quiet of home? Even better, as the owners of these serene abodes would undoubtedly attest. Built near a park and a bird sanctuary atop Belmont Hill, this impressive Lowell Colonial offers two cozy wood-burning fireplaces, plus a pair of private decks off the primary suite—ideal perches for finding a little reprieve from the hustle and bustle of urban life.

In Somerville, the tranquility theme continues with this recently built townhouse, set on a winding, tree-lined street. Here, away from the hum of nearby shops and restaurants, the residents are surely kicking back in the combined kitchen and living area, where European oak floors gleam in soothing natural light. Equally calming for the new owners? Scoring this home below asking price, contrary to their northern counterparts in Lowell—the result of a rare lull in a market that, unlike these happy urbanites, shows no signs of slowing down.